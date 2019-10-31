Candy Russell
Buy Now

Candy Russell is seen (on right) being sworn-in last month as the interim Athens County Clerk of Courts. The Democratic Central Committee voted Wednesday for her to remain as Clerk of Courts through the end of the term.

 Messenger file photo by Heather Willard

Candy Russell is now officially the Athens County Clerk of Courts and will serve out the remainder of the seat's term.

Russell was chosen Wednesday by a vote from the Athens County Democratic Central Committee.

She has served as clerk on an interim basis following the death of Clerk of Courts Tina Willis in September.

Russell, a Democrat, has worked in the Clerk of Courts office for more than a dozen years and had most recently served as deputy chief clerk of courts. The term runs through 2020 and the seat will be on next year's General Election ballot.

Willis herself had been appointed to the seat in 2018 following the retirement of Ann Trout, the last Clerk of Courts to be publicly elected (in 2016).

Load comments