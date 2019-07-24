A weekend for families to enjoy cheaper back-to-school shopping is approaching in early August.
The annual “sales tax holiday” in Ohio will be Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4. During the whole weekend, specific items can be purchased throughout Ohio with no sales/use taxes:
- Clothing up to $75 per item
- School supplies up to $20 per item
- School instructional materials up to $20 per item
Supplies refer to traditional items such as binders, notebooks, paper and pencils; while “instructional materials” refer to items like workbooks and globes.
There is no limit to the amount of tax-exempt items that can be part of a total purchase, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation. However, the tax exemption is meant for individual consumers, not items used for a trade or business.
The sales tax holiday was made permanent by the state legislature in 2018. It is scheduled each year on the first weekend of August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.