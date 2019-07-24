Morrison-Gordon Elementary

Back-to-school shopping will be a little bit cheaper on Aug. 2-4.

 Messenger file photo by John Halley

A weekend for families to enjoy cheaper back-to-school shopping is approaching in early August.

The annual “sales tax holiday” in Ohio will be Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4. During the whole weekend, specific items can be purchased throughout Ohio with no sales/use taxes:

  • Clothing up to $75 per item
  • School supplies up to $20 per item
  • School instructional materials up to $20 per item

Supplies refer to traditional items such as binders, notebooks, paper and pencils; while “instructional materials” refer to items like workbooks and globes.

There is no limit to the amount of tax-exempt items that can be part of a total purchase, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation. However, the tax exemption is meant for individual consumers, not items used for a trade or business.

The sales tax holiday was made permanent by the state legislature in 2018. It is scheduled each year on the first weekend of August.

tbuchanan@athensmessenger.com ; @tylerjoelb

Load comments