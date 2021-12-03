The City of Athens announces that city crews will be performing a sanitary sewer smoke test on the East State Street area. Affected areas will include Utah Place, Strathmore Blvd., Graham Drive, Charles Street, Euclid Drive, Avon Place, Dalton Ave, Jacobs Dr, Grand Park Blvd, Eden Place, Townsend Pl., East State Street, and Cook Drive.
The Smoke test is scheduled to begin on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 and run through Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.
