Taylor Sappington unseated an incumbent for the Nelsonville City Auditor's seat, and local voters also selected five members to City Council.
Sappington defeated incumbent Garry Dickerson, 389 votes to 358, according to unofficial results provided by the Athens County Board of Elections on Tuesday evening.
The City Council races were divided into two elections.
The first involved four candidates vying for two unexpired terms to end Dec. 5, 2021. Winning those seats were Cory Taylor (356 votes) and Greg Smith (310), with Dottie Fromal (297) and Andrea Reany (211) appearing to fall short.
The second involved five candidates vying for three normal seats. Winners were Linda Watkins (453), Wanda Johnson (391) and Anthony Dunfee (374), with Shadrick Paris (269) and McCray Powell (154) trailing.
Watkins, Smith and Dunfee are all already on Council and will remain so.
Also, the Nelsonville City Cannabis Ordinance passed comfortably, with 430 votes in favor to 321 against. The Messenger will detail this ordinance passage further in an upcoming article.
