AEP Ohio has announced a planned power outage on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 5:05 a.m. This outage will allow crews to safely make upgrades to the electric grid. Affected areas include State Route 691, Hocking Parkway, Northern part of Nelsonville, State Route 278 North of Nelsonville, Haydenville, and Union Furnace. In the event of bad weather, the outage will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 5:00 a.m. to 5:05 a.m.
If you are a landlord and are responsible for your tenants' power, please be sure to tell them about the outage so they can plan accordingly. If you have questions, please call AEP Ohio 24-hour Customer Solutions Center at 1-800-672-2231. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.