Area teachers may have access to free books thanks to a new partnership between the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and First Book.

First Book is a nonprofit focused on equal access to quality education.

The partnership is offering free books, as well as other resources. Teachers and other individuals serving children in under-resourced communities are encouraged to register with First Book and apply to receive these resources. Registration is open online at www.FirstBook.org/FAO. For more details, contact the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio at 740-753-1111.

Load comments