Area teachers may have access to free books thanks to a new partnership between the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and First Book.
First Book is a nonprofit focused on equal access to quality education.
The partnership is offering free books, as well as other resources. Teachers and other individuals serving children in under-resourced communities are encouraged to register with First Book and apply to receive these resources. Registration is open online at www.FirstBook.org/FAO. For more details, contact the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio at 740-753-1111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.