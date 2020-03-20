The SE Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen is transitioning to drive-through meals for our Congregate Dining sites in all three locations — the Glouster 3-Star Dining Center, the Athens Community Center and the Scenic Hills Senior-Center.

Anyone 60 or older can eat for free, while anyone under 60 is $5. All diners must be signed up by 8 a.m. the day they want to eat. To reserve a meal and receive specific instructions on pick-up, call Ben Isham at 740-385-6813 ext. 2217.

Load comments