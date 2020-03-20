The SE Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen is transitioning to drive-through meals for our Congregate Dining sites in all three locations — the Glouster 3-Star Dining Center, the Athens Community Center and the Scenic Hills Senior-Center.
Anyone 60 or older can eat for free, while anyone under 60 is $5. All diners must be signed up by 8 a.m. the day they want to eat. To reserve a meal and receive specific instructions on pick-up, call Ben Isham at 740-385-6813 ext. 2217.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.