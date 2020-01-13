On Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, the Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen will be holding a public volunteer event, packing commodity supplemental food boxes and sorting food donations from 9 a.m. to noon. 

The event is family-friendly with tasks available for all ages. Call to reserve your spot at 740-385-6813 ext. 2207 or email lindsey.hackworth@hapcap.org.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

