On Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, the Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen will be holding a public volunteer event, packing commodity supplemental food boxes and sorting food donations from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event is family-friendly with tasks available for all ages. Call to reserve your spot at 740-385-6813 ext. 2207 or email lindsey.hackworth@hapcap.org.
