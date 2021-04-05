Athens Township Road 31 (Ervin Road) will be closed to traffic from 6301 Ervin Road to 6401 Ervin Road next Tuesday, April 6 through Friday, April 9, 2021 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for work on the USR 50 Sanitary Sewer project. This will include the intersection of Ervin Road and Township Road 400 (Stage Coach Road). Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.
