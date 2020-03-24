Community Food Initiatives will be receiving its shipment of potatoes for the annual seed potato giveaway event, which will take place as scheduled, with outdoor and no-contact pickup only. The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 from 1-6 p.m. at the Nelsonville ACEnet Business Center and Food Hub, 296 S. Harper St.
This event provides an essential service, as gardening is more important than ever this year. CFI asks that all recipients do their part to practice physical distancing. If more than 10 people arrive at once, we will invite recipients to kindly wait in their cars.
Bulk recipients (those who may require assistance with a forklift) should please arrive between 10 a.m. and noon. Questions may be directed to Susie Huser at donationstation@communityfoodinitiatives.org, or call 740-593-5971.
