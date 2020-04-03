The United Seniors of Athens County is working to contact senior citizens 60 and over who are homebound, have no transportation and may be running out of food.
Executive Director Joyce Lewis said there is a concern for those who may not be able to visit food pantries or receive delivered meals during the pandemic.
“We want to talk with seniors who may be running out of food, find them resources and work with the community to bring basic groceries to them,” Lewis said.
Senior citizens who have no access to grocery stores or food distributions are asked to call United Seniors at 740-541-5422.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.