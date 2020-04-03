The United Seniors of Athens County is working to contact senior citizens 60 and over who are homebound, have no transportation and may be running out of food.

Executive Director Joyce Lewis said there is a concern for those who may not be able to visit food pantries or receive delivered meals during the pandemic.

“We want to talk with seniors who may be running out of food, find them resources and work with the community to bring basic groceries to them,” Lewis said.

Senior citizens who have no access to grocery stores or food distributions are asked to call United Seniors at 740-541-5422.

