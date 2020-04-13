Board Chair Charlie Adkins of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail has scheduled a Jail Board meeting for May 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., at 16678 Wolfe Bennett Rd., Nelsonville. Meetings are normally scheduled on the third Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Information on whether this meeting will be available digitally is still being discussed.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

