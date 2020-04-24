Board Chair Charlie Adkins, has called a Special Board meeting of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, for April 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss employment of a public employee. Chair Adkins will open the Board meeting and request a motion to enter into executive session 121.22 (G) (1) under the Ohio Revised Code. The Media and Public who wishes to be part of the meeting may contact Deputy Warden Tolson at 740-753-4060 and or email Deputywarden@seorj.com. Deputy Warden Tolson will send an email link to join the meeting. Please request this information no later than Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
