A sexual assault that occurred last year was reported Friday to the Athens Police Department.
According to the Department’s report, a 21 year old female reported she was the victim of a sexual assault on Dec. 6, 2019. The report stated the alleged suspect is a known subject.
The matter remains under investigation, and no further information is available until the investigation proceeds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.