Columbia Gas will begin work on a gas line replacement project on Shafer Street, between West Union Street and West Washington Street, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Saw cutting is scheduled to occur on Dec. 30, with excavation beginning the week of Jan. 3, 2022.
Lane closures will be in place during construction, and traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Lanes are expected to re-open each evening. The scheduled hours of work are between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday – Friday.
For questions, or more information on the project, please contact Raquel Colon, Columbia Gas Public Affairs Specialist, at 419-351-8398 or rcolon@nisource.com.
