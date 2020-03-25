Short Street in Nelsonville will be closed from Fort Street to Kontner Street, Wednesday, March 25 through Friday, March 27. The roadway will be closed each day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The roadway is being closed for an R&R Pipeline gas line repair project, weather permitting. Please use an alternate route.
