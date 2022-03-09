Trucco Construction will be completing sidewalk restoration work between Fern Alley and the State Street/ Stimson Avenue intersection. The work is expected to be completed between March 8, 2022 and March 11, 2022.
Their work will require the following lane and intersection closures:
- Carpenter Street: The right turn lane on Carpenter Street will be closed as needed during the day.
- The Fern Alley intersection with State Street will be closed Tuesday – Thursday during the day.
- State Street: intermittent lane closures on State Street will be necessary throughout the scheduled work.
Please drive with caution through the work zone and follow all maintenance of traffic signs.
Questions may be directed to the Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.
