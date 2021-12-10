Road closures are taking place throughout the county for slip repairs. The following dates have projects scheduled:
- Dec. 13 and 14 — CR 59 Four Mile Creek Rd-0.19- Between Address 22 Four Mile Creek Rd to Troy Twp Hornsby Rd 159
- Dec. 14 and 15 — CR 90 Mansfield Rd-1.69- Between Canaan Twp Coolville Ridge Rd 92 and Canaan Twp Willow Creek Rd 96
- Dec. 16 and 17 — CR 20 Strouds Run Rd-4.77- Between Canaan Twp State Park Rd 212 and Canaan Twp Scatter Ridge Rd 215
- Dec. 20 and 21 — CR 39 Wrightstown Rd-0.98- Between Address 16225 Wrightstown Rd and Address 16599 Wrightstown Rd
