ALBANY — Work crews in Albany will conduct a smoke test of the village sanitary sewer system on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Smoke should not enter any home unless one has a defect in the plumbing system or have drain taps that are dried-up. A news release from the village advises homeowners to slowly pour a gallon of water into each floor drain (and other seldom used drains) prior to the testing date. If smoke does enter a home, there is a strong reason to assume that dangerous sewer gases are entering your home or business. You should open windows and doors, evacuate the building immediately and notify the work crew.
If you are not at home at the time of testing and return home to find smoke, call the crew at 740-978-6000 or 740-541-4669. If there is any individual in the home or business with respiratory problems and is immobile, notify the village office at 740-698-6127 prior to the testing date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.