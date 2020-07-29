The Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) will be holding a Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at noon, via Zoom.
SOPEC Board of Directors meetings are public meetings and all are welcome to attend. If any public entity or individual would like to attend please send an email to support@sopec-oh.gov, and the teleconference number will be provided.
