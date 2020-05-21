The Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) will be holding a Board of Directors meeting on May 21, 2020 at 7 p.m., via Zoom. SOPEC meetings are public meetings and all are welcome to attend. If any public entity or individual would like to attend please send an email to support@sopec-oh.gov and the teleconference number will be provided. If you have any questions or would like more information, please do not hesitate to contact us.
