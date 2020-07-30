The Athens Fire Department responded to a structure fire on South Blackburn Road Thursday morning at about 8 a.m.

According to the report, a passerby witnessed smoke coming from the roof of the house.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters determined the blaze began in the bathroom area before moving into the attic. An exact cause is still under investigation.

The AFD reported the fire was quickly brought under control, but approximated damage to the home is around $40,000.

