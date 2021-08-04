The County of Athens announces that a portion of South Court Street will be closed to one lane, Monday Aug. 9 through Friday Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. until completion of work on the Courthouse Clock Tower. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the County Commissioners Office at 740-592-3292.
