The City of Athens announces that South Court Street between Mulberry Street and President Street will be closed for the use of a crane to install rooftop air-conditioning units on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. until 1:00 p.m.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Davidson and Bush 740-592-4907.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

