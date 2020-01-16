S. Shafer St. will be closed between W. State St. and W. Washington St. beginning today until Friday, Jan. 17, 5 p.m., for emergency storm sewer repairs.

No through or emergency traffic will be permitted. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.

