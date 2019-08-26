The City of Athens announces that the northbound lane of South Shafer Street will be closed from Riverside Drive to West Union Street on Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Wednesday, Aug. 28 for utility work. There will be no through or emergency traffic in this lane. Northbound traffic should detour via Riverside Drive and Factory Street.
