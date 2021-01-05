The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, will be hosting a food distribution on Friday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Fresh produce and other food items will be distributed to families who are residents of Athens County and under 230% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

  • When: Friday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. 
  • Where: Federal Hocking Middle-High School (8461 OH-144, Stewart, OH 45778).
  • What to bring: Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old.

No Pre-Registration Required!

If you have any questions, please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 740-385-6813, ext. 2207.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments