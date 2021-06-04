The Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Regional Kitchen is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Free meals are provided to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
Chauncey Library
- 29 Converse St., Chauncey, OH 45719
- Lunch, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Mondays through Fridays
- June 7 through Aug. 13
Coolville Library
- 26401 Main St., Coolville, OH 45723
- Lunch, noon to 1 p.m.
- Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
- June 7 through Aug. 13
Glouster Library
- 20 Toledo St., Glouster, OH 45732
- Lunch, 1-2 p.m.
- Mondays through Fridays
- June 7 through Aug. 13
Hope Drive
- 10 Hope Dr., Athens, OH 45701
- Lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Mondays through Fridays
- June 7 through Aug. 13
Nelsonville Library
- 95 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, OH 45764
- Lunch, noon to 1 p.m.
- Mondays through Fridays
- June 7 through Aug. 13
