Before COVID-19 restrictions set in, remodeling efforts began at the Southeast Ohio History Center. The pews were gone from the former church sanctuary, with a plan to level the floor and make the space into a multi-purpose room. There will be portable display cases that can be moved to make room for special events. The Cornwell Foundation and Eric Coon’s estate donated $120,000 for the renovations to the History Center, which will transform the building into a tribute to Court Street. However, the pipe organ stays where it is. In this photo, Tom O’Grady (Director Emeritus at Southeast Ohio History Center) points out all these upcoming changes.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

The Southeast Ohio History Center will reopen to members and the public on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Members can enjoy special members-only hours Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The History Center will close each day from noon to 12:30 to clean and sanitize public spaces before reopening to the public from 12:30 to 3:30.

“We recognize that the economic impacts of COVID-19 have deeply affected our community,” said Jessica Cyders, Executive Director. “We believe history should be accessible to everyone and we want to encourage people to come explore our region’s stories.”

The History Center has also announced that it will reduce the cost of admission. Tickets are now $5 for adults, and $3 for students, seniors, military personnel, first responders and educators. History Center members visit free.

“We are excited to reopen,” says Tom O’Grady, Director of Development and Outreach. “We believe that history is essential to maintaining the strength of a community. We have worked hard to ensure that our patrons can visit safely.”

All visitors to the History Center will be required to wear a mask or face covering. Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the building. The exhibit galleries are set up in a one-way directional path to encourage social distancing.

The new exhibitions focus on Appalachian renewal and explore the region’s environmental history. On view through the summer are:

  • When Grandma Gatewood Took a Hike: featuring the artwork of Erica Magnus and text by Michelle Houts
  • Documerica: How Environmental Photography Captured an Era
  • Turning Global, Local: Environmental Activism in Southeast Ohio

The History Center is located at 24 West State Street, Athens. For more information about the Southeast Ohio History Center call 74-0-592-2280 or visit the website, athenshistory.org

