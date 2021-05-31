The Southeast Ohio History Center is holding its 2021 Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the French Art Colony in Gallipolis.
The History Center will elect new board members and recognize the achievements of some arts, culture organizations, and others in Gallia County.
All our members and their guests are invited to attend.
For more information contact the Southeast Ohio History Center at 740-593-7552 or visit the website at athenshistory.org
