The Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail Board will meet on Thursday, December 31, at 9:00 a.m. via video conference.

This is the link for the SEORJ Board Meeting for tomorrow at 9am. If anyone has any questions or connectivity issues please contact at deputywarden@seorj.com

https://conference.wildix.com/conf/c0eb1a86-1959336

