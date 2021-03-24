The Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio will be meeting on Wednesday March 31 at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public. If you wish to attend remotely, a video link is available by contacting the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail prior to the meeting.
Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail Corrections Corrections Commission to meet March 31
