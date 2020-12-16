The Nelsonville City Council will hold a special Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. via a virtual meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss personnel issues and vote on a Police Department staffing and appropriation ordinance. The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be live streamed from the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page, (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity). The public is invited and encouraged to attend virtually online.

