With the current situation in Ohio with the COVID-19 virus, the Ohio EPA / Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District's Tire Recycling Events in Spring 2020 have been cancelled. These events were planned for later in April.
The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District did recently receive notice from the OEPA, where the pending 2019/2020 OEPA Community Recycling / Litter—Tire Grants will be extended for one year. The Districts will discuss the rescheduling of the tire events in the future.
