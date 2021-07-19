Trucco Construction will continue utility and curb work on Stimson Avenue the week of July 19.
To facilitate the work, the following intersection closures will be in place:
- July 19-20: Stimson Avenue/N. Cornwell Street. The closure will be in place between 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM.
- July 21: Temporary closures at the intersections of N. Cornwell, N. Campbell, and Grant Street.
For information or questions please call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
