Columbia Gas expects to be working on Stimson Avenue and Palmer Street during the week of Nov. 16, to install sections of gas line. Traffic will be maintained on Stimson Ave. with flaggers, but temporary lane closures will be in place within the work zone. Daily closures are expected on Palmer Street, between Stimson Avenue and Mill Street, and traffic will be detoured. 

Please contact Columbia Gas at 614-309-7576 for additional information.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments