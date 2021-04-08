The Stimson Avenue/Campbell Street intersection will be closed during the day on April 8, 2021 and April 9, 2021. The intersection is expected to be re-opened by 6 p.m.
Please contact the Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636, for additional information.
