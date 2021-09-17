Trucco Construction will be completing work next week that will require several closures:
Monday, September 20:
- There will be a lane shift in the section of East State Street between Fern Street and Carpenter Street, but traffic will be maintained.
- The right turn lane on Carpenter Street will be closed overnight.
Tuesday, September 21:
- There will be a lane shift in the section of East State Street between Fern Street and Carpenter Street, but traffic will be maintained.
- The intersection of Stimson Avenue and Palmer Street will be closed between 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- The right turn lane on Carpenter Street will be closed overnight.
Wednesday, September 22:
- There will be a lane shift in the section of East State Street between Fern Street and Carpenter Street, but traffic will be maintained.
- S. Grant Street will be closed between Stimson Avenue and Campbell Street Alley.
- The right turn lane on Carpenter Street will be closed overnight.
Thursday, September 23:
- S. Grant Street will be closed between Stimson Avenue and Campbell Street Alley will be closed between 7 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m.
- Once S. Grant Street is re-opened, S. Campbell Street will be closed overnight between Stimson Avenue and Campbell Street Alley.
Friday, September 24:
- S. Campbell Street will be closed overnight between Stimson Avenue and Campbell Street Alley.
Saturday, September 25:
- Elliot Street will be closed Stimson Avenue and Campbell Street Alley between 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
For information or questions please call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.