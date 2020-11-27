Columbia Gas expects to be working on Stimson Avenue, Palmer Street, and Cornwell Street, the week of Nov. 30, to install sections of gas lines and restore pavement areas.
Traffic will be maintained on Stimson Avenue and on Cornwell Street with flaggers, but temporary lane closures will be in place within the work zone.
Daily closures are expected on Palmer Street, between Stimson Avenue and Mill Street, and traffic will be detoured.
Please contact Columbia Gas at 614-309-7576, for additional information.
