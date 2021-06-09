The work scheduled by Trucco Construction at the Stimson/State street intersection has been delayed, and is expected to occur June 10 and June 11.
The eastbound lane of East State Street will be closed at North College Street to allow work in the Stimson Avenue/State Street intersection. The lane closure will occur at 7:30 a.m. and will re-open by 5:30 p.m. Local access in this area will be maintained, but through traffic will not be permitted.
For information or questions please call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
