Columbia Gas is starting a gas line replacement project in Athens on Stimson Avenue.
Work will begin in September and is expected to affect about 110 residents and businesses on Stimson, as well Palmer Street, Cornwell Street, Elliott Street and Campbell Street.
All affected customers have been notified. Work will be done street by street, with crews from RLA Utilities installing new main lines first, followed by service lines up to each customer’s home or building.
Gas service will not be impacted until it is time to connect each customer to the new gas system at their meter. For most customers, gas service will be interrupted for approximately two to four hours. Customers will get advance notice of this service interruption.
Customers can contact Erica Chronaberry, external affairs specialist for Columbia Gas, with questions or concerns at (614) 309-7576 or echronaberry@nisource.com.
Visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Replacement for more information on the construction process.
