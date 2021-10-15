Milling and paving is scheduled to start in the Stimson Avenue project area on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Milling will occur on Monday, Oct. 18, in the State Street/Stimson intersection. To facilitate this work, lane shifts and temporary lane closures will be in place throughout the day.
There will be periodic intersection closures throughout the week on Stimson Avenue while paving activities occur.
For information or questions please call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
