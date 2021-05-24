Trucco Construction will be installing a storm line on Stimson Avenue near the intersection of North Campbell. To facilitate the work, the Stimson Avenue/N. Campbell intersection will be closed between approximately 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 24 and May 25, 2021.
For information or questions please call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
