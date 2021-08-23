Trucco Construction will continue work on Stimson Avenue the week of Aug. 23. Activities for this week include continuing concrete work, and starting paving in the Phase 1 area of the project. The final pavement course for the Phase 1 section will be completed in conjunction with the final pavement course for the Phase 2 section.
To facilitate the work this week, the following closures will be in place:
- Aug. 23 – 28: intermittent intersection closures will be required during paving activities.
- Aug. 24 – 28: Grant Street (N.) will be closed between Stimson Avenue and Morris Avenue
For information or questions please call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
