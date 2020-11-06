Columbia Gas expects to be working on Stimson Avenue and Palmer Street the week of Nov. 9, 2020 to install sections of gas line. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers, but temporary lane closures will be in place within the work zone. Columbia Gas can be contacted at 614-309-7576 for more information.
