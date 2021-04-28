Overhead utility work is scheduled to occur in the Stimson Avenue/State Street intersection on April 29. Traffic will be maintained, but lane closures will be in place and flaggers will be on-site to assist with traffic control when necessary. The work is scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon. Please contact the Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7637 for additional information.
Trending Now
-
County authorities investigating alleged social media post of missing teenager
-
Car crashes into ARTS/West during police chase
-
Commissioners deny county auditor outside counsel, saying her preferred attorney would sue county
-
Nelsonville man sentenced to four years in prison
-
County prosecutor confirms Facebook poster is missing teenager Serah Bellar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.