A water main line connection will be completed on Stimson Avenue on May 14, 2021, and a water outage is expected to occur between 6 a.m. and noon. A boil order will be issued once service is restored.
The outage is expected in the following areas:
- Bolleana Place
- South Campbell Street
- Campbell Street, between South Campbell Street and South Grant Street
To facilitate the work, the following intersections will also be closed on May 13:
- Grant Street (North)
To facilitate the work, the following intersections will also be closed on May 14:
- Campbell Street (North and South)
- Grant Street (North and South)
For information or questions please call engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636, or the boil order hotline at 740-594-5078.
