NELSONVILLE — Street closures have been announced for the Nelsonville Parade of the Hills.

Closures are from Sunday, Aug. 11 at noon through Sunday, Aug. 18 at noon.

The following streets will be closed to all traffic:

  • West Washington Street,
  • from Post Office to Fort Street
  • West Columbus Street,
  • from Library to 45 E. Columbus St.
  • Rocky Boot Way,
  • from Public Square to alley by the Elks
  • Public Square
Load comments