In association with the Athens County Commissioners, US 50 Sanitary Sewer project Fields Excavating will be closing Emerson Street in the Wonder Hills Subdivision at the Ball Drive intersection from Wednesday September 29, 2021 to Friday, Sept. 30, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Kay Street will be closed at the Ball Drive intersection Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 and Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Roads will be re-opened each day after work hours. Residents and those driving in all areas of the US 50 Sanitary Sewer Project are asked to slow down and use caution where work is being conducted.
