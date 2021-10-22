As part of the 2021 Street Improvements Project, McKee Paving is scheduled to complete crack sealing on select streets on Monday, Oct. 25 – Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The work is scheduled for the following streets:
- Hillcrest Drive
- Strathmore Boulevard
- Second Street
- West State Street
- South May Avenue
- Northwood Drive
- Cable Lane
- Strouds Run Road
- Richland Avenue
Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Please direct questions to the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
